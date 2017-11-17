Inside The Baltimore Sun’s printing plant

21 Photos

On any given evening at The Baltimore Sun’s printing plant in Port Covington, tens of thousands of papers hum through the four-story tall press that dates back to 1992.

The 60-acre facility produces on average three million papers per week.

This time of year, the presses and mailroom staff are buzzing in preparation for the holidays. The Thanksgiving paper will be filled with pages of Black Friday ads from around 44 advertisers. One of the biggest editions of the year will weigh in just over three pounds and be distributed to more than 180,000 households. Early copies of the edition will be on sale at participating retailers on Wednesday, Nov. 22.