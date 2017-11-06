Baltimore’s second Ceasefire weekend

25 Photos

For the second time this year, activists flooded the streets to promote 72 hours free of killing.

This second ceasefire began just a few hours after the city crossed a dark milestone: By Thursday night, Baltimore had suffered 300 homicides in the first 307 days of the year.

On the second day of the truce, another name was added to the list of victims.

Tony Anthony Mason Jr., 40, an off-duty Washington police officer who lived in Baltimore, was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the Panway/Braddish Avenue neighborhood. A woman who was with him was shot in the leg, police said.

