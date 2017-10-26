Behind the WKND Halloween cover

For the Halloween WKND cover shoot, Baltimore Sun photographer Karl Merton Ferron explains his lighting setup:

“Dual main lights were chosen – one main light, a beauty dish strobe which was softened by a simple white cloth sheet at left; the other, a cowl mounted to direct strobe, pointed down to the off-white floor, only a couple feet away from the platform. A black flag rested against the light between source and camera to knock back any lens flare. A strip box outfitted the third light which feathered the pumpkins – that source bounced off an oversized gold reflector to kick back warmth to accentuate detail in the shadows.”

Models for the shoot were Flash, a 12-year-old Welsh Pembroke Corgi and Winston, an 8-year-old Beagle.

See outtakes from the shoot below.