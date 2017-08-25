Ridemania at the Maryland State Fair

22 Photos

Photos and text by Lloyd Fox

As the sun set on Thursday evening, the 136th Maryland State Fair opened it’s gates with it’s, Ridemania event.

The fair is host to over 40 rides, dozens of games and over 1000 head of livestock to be viewed. In 1990 the fair set it’s record of 618,998 fairgoers and they are expecting to exceed 500,000 this year. The fair has received over 22,000 items that have been submitted for its 4-H competitions and demonstrations.

The annual events such as the thoroughbred racing, concerts, bull riding and all of the traditional fair foods are back along with the new PB&J funnel cake. The fair runs from August 24th through September 4th.