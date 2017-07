The 92nd annual Chincoteague pony swim

Photos by Michael Ares

As dawn broke over the Delmarva peninsula, a team a local wranglers – the Saltwater Cowboys – drove a herd of about 200 ponies from Assateague Island across the channel to Chincoteague.

The 92nd annual Chincoteague Pony Swim was completed in just 18 minutes.