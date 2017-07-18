#MandelaDay: Remembering Nelson Mandela on his 99th birthday

Nelson Mandela died in 2013 at the age of 95. Internet users are remembering South Africa’s first black president and renowned anti-apartheid activist with the hashtag #MandelaDay on July 18, which would have been his 99th birthday.

Tribune and wire reports



Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s beloved first black president and anti-apartheid hero, died in 2013 at the age of 95. He had been suffering recurring lung infections that were the legacy of tuberculosis contracted in prison during his long fight against oppression.

Although out of the limelight in recent years because of the infirmities of age, Mandela, or Madiba, the clan name by which he was affectionately known to many South Africans, remained a revered symbol of the fight he led against the nation’s apartheid regime.

On July 18, 2017, world leaders and organizations remembered his legacy with the hashtag #MandelaDay, posting quotes and videos in tribute.

Remembering my friend on #MandelaDay—his life is an ongoing inspiration to all who treasure freedom, peace, and reconciliation. https://t.co/F5fsJq4WFi — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 18, 2017

On #MandelaDay & every day, Nelson Mandela's words inspire us to "ensure that democracy, peace & prosperity prevail everywhere." pic.twitter.com/xNyMFsStIj — United Nations (@UN) July 18, 2017