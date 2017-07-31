High diving in Bosnia

A total of 41 divers from Bosnia and neighboring countries dove from 82-foot-high high Old Mostar Bridge into the Neretva River Sunday in Mostar, 140 kms south of the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo.
Spectators watch as a diver jumps from the Old Mostar Bridge during 451th traditional annual high diving competition, in Mostar, 140 kms south of Bosnian capital of Sarajevo, Sunday, July 30, 2017. Total of 41 divers from Bosnia and neighbouring countries competed diving from 25 meters high Old Mostar Bridge into the Neretva river. (AP Photo/Amel Emric)
