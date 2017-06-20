Royals, hats and more at the Royal Ascot

The Royal Family kicked off their summer calendar at the opening of the Royal Ascot on Tuesday. The Queen led the crowd in a minute of silence for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the terror attacks in London and Manchester.

The five-day meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar. Horse racing has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711 and tradition is a hallmark of the meeting. Top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course while a daily procession of horse-drawn carriages brings the Queen to the course.