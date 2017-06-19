North Point State Park: A getaway close to home

32 Photos

A new poll shows that many Americans won’t take a summer vacation this year because they can’t afford it. But there’s some good news for those of us in the Baltimore area. For $3 and a short drive, you can feel like you’re away from it all at the beach at North Point State Park, formerly home to Bay Shore amusement park. (And you don’t even have to bring a toothbrush.)

In early 1900s the 26 streetcar clanged from dawn until 11 p.m., northwest toward downtown Baltimore, and back south and east to the Chesapeake Bay, ferrying Baltimoreans to a bustling amusement park along the water. Built by the United Railways and Electric Company, the opulent Bay Shore amusement included a bowling alley, Ferris wheel and restaurant.

Today, it’s much quieter — and you’ll have to take a car, since the city’s streetcar system is long gone. But for $3 ($4 on weekends) you can still enjoy the summer oasis along the shore.

From the parking lot you can hear the happy sound of kids calling out to one another from the water. It’s only occasionally punctured by a parent’s worried yelling: Daniel, you are past the buoy! You come back here! Daniel!!!

The shouting of parents. The lapping of waves. A bird’s mating call. The sounds of summer.

Isaiah Daugherty, 11, was smiling on the beach — his body almost entirely covered in sand.

“It’s family bonding time,” said his grandmother, Catherine Walker of Highlandtown, who said she has been coming to the park for many years. “It’s very economical.”

A few reminders of the Bay Shore days remain. There’s the pier, which dated to the 1900s and was recently rebuilt. Odd hunks of concrete and metal peek out from the trails — relics, perhaps, of the park’s old rides. A brightly painted, white visitor’s center recalls the park’s steely old restaurant. Still remaining, too, is the pavilion where streetcars of families once unloaded, children giggling in anticipation of a day at the beach.

Though the park gets crowded on weekends — regulars tell me the front gate sometimes turns people away when the lot gets full — on a weekday, it’s a little oasis, with plenty of space for blankets and grilling.

Raymond Averella of Water’s Edge comes up to three times a week with his two boys. It’s safe here — there’s never any trouble, he said.

“You can set your stuff down and go in the water,” said Erica Coleman, of Dundalk, who sat on a blanket in the sand. “You come back and all your things are where you left ‘em.”

Coleman said she appreciates the diversity of the park — on any given day, it’s a mix of races and languages, walking, grilling, playing and fishing.

Hever Diaz, who lives in Washington, D.C., but is originally from Guatemala, wore a Yankees cap as he fished along the park’s long pier. He wasn’t catching much. Budding clam-catchers were having better luck. Gabe Bruins, 15, and his buddies managed to fill up several buckets with crusty, closed-up clams. They said they would cook them for dinner.

At least one person was reluctant to get the word out about what, for now at least, seems like a hidden gem of Maryland.

“I don’t know if I want you to write anything,” said Carolyn Johnson-Bright of Baltimore, who was enjoying the view of the Chesapeake Bay from a picnic table. For now, she said, the park is clean. Most people don’t litter; they respect the park. She’d hate for that to change.