From the vault: Camp David, Maryland’s presidential retreat

17 Photos

President Donald J. Trump made his first trip to Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, this weekend, along with his family. Here, a look back at the humble government-owned outpost that has provided a quiet place of privacy for presidents, and at times world leaders, since FDR.

As John Fritze reported in The Baltimore Sun:

Just before taking office, Trump — a former Manhattan real estate magnate — indicated he wasn’t enamored with the idea of time spent in the woods.

“Yea, Camp David is very rustic, it’s nice, you’d like it,” he quipped to European reporters. “You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes.”