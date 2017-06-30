Celebrating the Stars and Stripes

Photos and text by Kim Hairston

While the stars and stripes will be in abundance this 4th of July, the flag of the United States of America and flag inspired images are part of our daily landscape. In Baltimore, Mary Pickersgill’s garrison flag flying over Ft. McHenry after the 1814 bombardment inspired the poem that became our national anthem, The Star Spangled Banner. The flag may mean different things to different people but it is perhaps the one symbol more than any other that defines us as Americans.