WRC Rally of Portugal

Photos from the World Racing Championship Rally of Portugal.
Finnish driver and co-driver, Jari Matti Latvala and Miikka Anttila, steer their Toyota Yaris WRC in Caminha, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage on the second day of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
French driver and co-driver, Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia, steer their Ford Fiesta WRC in Caminha, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage on the second day of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Norwegian driver and co-driver Mads Ostberg and Ola Floene, steer their Ford Fiesta WRC in Caminha, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage on the second day of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Belgian driver and co-driver, Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul, steer their Hyundai i20 Coupe in Caminha, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage on the second day of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Estonian driver and co-driver, Ott Tanak and Raigo Molder, steer their Ford Fiesta WRC in Viana do Castelo, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage on the second day of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Estonian driver and co-driver, Ott Tanak and Raigo Molder, steer their Ford Fiesta WRC in Viana do Castelo, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
British driver Kris Meeke and Irish co-driver Paul Nagle, steer their Citroen C3 WRC in Viana do Castelo, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Spanish driver and co-driver, Dani Sordo and Marc Marti, steer their Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC in Viana do Castelo, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Finnish driver and co-driver, Jari Matti Latvala and Miikka Anttila, steer their Toyota Yaris WRC in Viana do Castelo, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
French driver and co-driver, Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia, steer their Ford Fiesta WRC in Viana do Castelo, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
New Zealand driver and co-driver, Hayden Paddon and John Kennard, steer their Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC in Viana do Castelo, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Belgian driver and co-driver Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul, steer their Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC in Lousada, on May 18, 2017, during the Super Special opening stage of the Portuguese WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Spanish driver and co-driver Dani Sordo and Marc Marti, steer their Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC in Lousada, on May 18, 2017, during the Super Special opening stage of the Portuguese WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Finnish driver and co-driver, Jari Matti Latvala and Miikka Anttila, steer their Toyota Yaris WRC in Lousada, on May 18, 2017, during the Super Special opening stage of the Portuguese WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Norwegian driver and co-driver Mads Ostberg and Ola Floene, steer their Ford Fiesta WRC in Lousada, on May 18, 2017, during the Super Special opening stage of the Portuguese WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
French driver Sebastien Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia, also from France, steer their Ford Fiesta WRC in Lousada, on May 18, 2017, during the Super Special opening stage of the Portuguese WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Estonian driver and co-driver, Ott Tanak and Raigo Molder, steer their Ford Fiesta WRC in Caminha, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage on the second day of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Estonian driver and co-driver, Ott Tanak and Raigo Molder, steer their Ford Fiesta WRC in Caminha, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage on the second day of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
Finnish driver and co-driver, Jari Matti Latvala and Miikka Anttila, steer their Toyota Yaris WRC in Lousada, on May 18, 2017, during the Super Special opening stage of the Portuguese WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
New Zealand driver and co-driver, Hayden Paddon and John Kennard, steer their Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC in Viana do Castelo, northern Portugal, on May 19, 2017, during the first stage of the Portugal WRC rally. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)