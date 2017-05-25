Wings of Fancy

20 Photos

Photos and text by Kenneth K. Lam



School children and visitors from around the region have been enjoying the Wings of Fancy live butterfly and caterpillar exhibit at Brookside Gardens since April.

The very popular seasonal display in Wheaton features more than 500 live butterflies of up to 70 different species from North America, Costa Rica, Africa and Asia. Visitors can closely observe and learn about the different stages of the butterfly’s life cycle through metamorphosis from caterpillars to chrysalis to its final emergence to fly among the colorful flowers and plants.

The exhibit has been ongoing nearly every year since 1997. This year it is open daily from 10 AM to 4 PM until September 17.