The Towsontown Spring Festival at 50

Fifty years old and still Baltimore County’s biggest annual party, a sure harbinger of spring and the rare chance to enjoy Courthouse Square and its surroundings without having to dodge all the cars and other traffic. With food, music, vendors, carnival rides and hopefully lots of sunshine. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. next Sunday in the area surrounding Courthouse Square, at Washington and Pennsylvania avenues. Free. towsontownfestival.com.



–Chris Kaltenbach, The Baltimore Sun