Something borrowed, something blue: Baltimore County weddings from the past

A light lunch, a dress that could be worn again, then perhaps a trip to Niagra Falls. For much of Baltimore history, weddings were a relatively simple affair.

An online exhibition curated by the Baltimore Historical Society reveals changing tastes and cultural practices surround weddings from the late 1800s up through the late 20th century.



Photos reproduced with permission from the Baltimore Historical Society.