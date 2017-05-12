Solar cooking in Thailand

12 Photos

Not many chefs don a welding mask before they enter the kitchen, but Sila Sutharat prefers to cook his chicken sunny side up. Two hours south of Bangkok this 60-year-old vendor has found an ingenious way to offer his customers something a little different by harnessing the power of the sun. Using a large wall of nearly 1,000 moveable mirrors — a device he designed and built himself — he focuses the sun’s rays onto a row of marinated chickens, sizzling away under the intense heat.