The Louisiana coastland home to the U.S.’s first climate refugees

13 Photos

Pointe aux Chene native Mel Guidry still lives steps away from where he played as a kid, but nowadays, one can only swim there. Like much of this area of coastal Louisiana, where man’s degradation of natural protections has exacerbated the effects of erosion and storms, the yard was swallowed by water. In Isle de Jean Charles, a smaller community to the south, more than 90 percent of the original land mass is gone, prompting the first relocation due to climate change paid for by U.S. tax dollars.