Nepal’s Rato Machindranath Chariot festival

The legend says that around the 7th century there was massive drought in the Kathmandu valley. It was believed that the arrival of the red deity would end the drought and bring back the rainfall. Hence then King Narendra Dev along with a priest and farmer travelled to what is now the Assam state in India and brought back Karunamaya, the god of compassion. It is popularly now known as Rato Machindranath.