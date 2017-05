Cheung Chau Bun Festival

At the weeklong Cheung Chau Bun Festival on an outlying island of Hong Kong, a competition to grab faux steamed buns from a 60-foot tower isn’t even the grandest spectacle. The stars of the traditional Chinese celebration are the children of the Floating Colors parade. Dressed as deities or cultural figures, the youngsters are hoisted over the crowd, the rigging supporting them hidden by their elaborate costumes, giving the appearance they are gliding.