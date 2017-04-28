Exploring Jug Bay, a gem of biodiversity

29 Photos

Photos and text by Kim Hairston

An hour south of Baltimore, at the mid-point of the Patuxent River is the ecological gem Jug Bay. The Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary in Anne Arundel County and the Jug Bay Natural Area in Prince George’s County provide a safe haven for a diversity of birds, fish and wildlife.

Several miles of hiking trails wind through forest and freshwater tidal marsh, with lots to see overhead and underfoot. Visitors are likely to see osprey, wood ducks or any of the 100+ reported species of breeding birds in the area as well as muskrat, turtles and deer.