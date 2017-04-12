Easter Holy Week in Spain

Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week.
A couple kiss each other as penitents from the Jesus del Via Crucis (Jesus of the Way of the Cross) brotherhood take part in a procession on April 11, 2017 in Zamora, Spain. Spain celebrates holy week before Easter with processions in most Spanish towns and villages. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
Girls take pictures of the image of Our Lady of Hope during a procession of the Jesus del Via Crucis (Jesus of the Way of the Cross) brotherhood on April 11, 2017 in Zamora, Spain. Spain celebrates holy week before Easter with processions in most Spanish towns and villages. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
A costalero of the “La Sangre” brotherhood, who will carry the portable platform bearing a Jesus Christ statue, prepares for a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, Spain, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Penitents from the Cristo de la Buena Muerte (Good Dead Christ) brotherhood take part in a procession in the early hours of the morning on April 11, 2017 in Zamora, Spain. Spain celebrates holy week before Easter with processions in most Spanish towns and villages. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
Penitents of the ‘Silencio del Santisimo Cristo del Rebate’ brotherhood take part during a Holy Week procession in the Spanish village of Tarazona on April 11, 2017.
Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images)
Penitents of the ‘Silencio del Santisimo Cristo del Rebate’ brotherhood, called ‘Ensacado’ because of the bag like cover shief, take part during a Holy Week procession in the Spanish village of Tarazona on April 11, 2017.
Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images)
Penitents from the “Real Hermandad del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias” brotherhood prepare for a the “El Silencio” procession during Holy Week in the northwestern Spanish city of Zamora on April 12, 2017.
Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Cesar Manso/AFP/Getty Images)
Penitents members of the “Real Hermandad del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias” gather close to the cathedral before taking part in the “Silence” procession during Holy Week in the northwestern Spanish city of Zamora on April 12, 2017.
Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Cesar Manso/AFP/Getty Images)
Penitents members of the “Real Hermandad del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias” carry a Jesus Christ sculpture as they parade during the “Silence” procession during Holy Week in the northwestern Spanish city of Zamora on April 12, 2017.
Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Cesar Manso/AFP/Getty Images)
Members of the brotherhoods of Our Captive Father Jesus before Caiaphas and Our Lady of Sorrows participate in the Procession of the Encounter between the image of the Holy Mary of Sorrows and Our Captive Father before Caiaphas during Holy Week in La Laguna on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, on April 11, 2017. (Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images)
A child penitent of the ‘Silencio del Santisimo Cristo del Rebate’ brotherhood takes part during a Holy Week procession in the Spanish village of Tarazona on April 11, 2017.
Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images)
Hooded penitents from the “La Sangre” brotherhood take part during a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, Spain, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Penitents from ‘Real Cofradia del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias’ also known as ‘El Silencio’ brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
A penitent checks his personal phone while preparing to takes part in the procession of the “Santa Veracruz” brotherhood, during the Holy Week in Calahorra, northern Spain, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Masked penitents stand beside light candles as they take part in the procession of the “Santa Veracruz” brotherhood, during the Holy Week in Calahorra, northern Spain, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Penitents from ‘Real Cofradia del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias’ also known as ‘El Silencio’ brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
Penitents from “La Paz” brotherhood pause prior of a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, Spain, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A hooded penitent from “La Paz” brotherhood looks on during of a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, Spain, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Penitents from the ‘Armaos’ brotherhood take part in a procession in Siguenza, Spain, on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
A hooded penitent from “Cristo de los Angeles” brotherhood holds a cross inside the “Gaitanas” church before taking part in a traditional annual Holy Week procession in Toledo, Spain, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Masked penitent, center, takes part in the procession of the “Silencio del Santisimo Cristo del Rebate” brotherhood, during Holy Week in Tarazona, northern Spain, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
‘Ensacado,’ or masked penitents carry crown of thorns as they take part in the procession of the “Silencio del Santisimo Cristo del Rebate” brotherhood, during Holy Week in Tarazona, northern Spain, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Penitents from ‘Cristo de la Buena Muerte’ or ‘Good Dead Christ’ brotherhood take part in a procession in Madrid, Spain, in the early hours of Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Hundreds of processions are taken place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
Hooded penitents from “Vera Cruz” brotherhood take part during a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, Spain, Monday, April 10, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Penitents from ‘Real Cofradia del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias’ also known as ‘El Silencio’ brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
Penitents from the ‘Armaos’ brotherhood carrying an image representing a story of the Bible take part in a procession in Siguenza, Spain, on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
‘Ensacados’ or masked penitents take part in the procession of the “Silencio del Santisimo Cristo del Rebate” brotherhood, during Holy Week in Tarazona, northern Spain, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Penitents from ‘Real Cofradia del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias’ also known as ‘El Silencio’ brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
Penitents from ‘Real Cofradia del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias’ also known as ‘El Silencio’ brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)