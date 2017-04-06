Scenes from the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy.
A woman looks an installation called “Pyrae” by Salviati’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A woman walks past next to creations by Flos’ furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A woman tests a lamp created by Arturo Alvarez’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A woman looks at lamps created by Sans Souci’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A woman looks at creations by Kartell’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A woman walks past creations by Melogranoblu’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A woman looks at creations by Melogranoblu’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A woman looks at creations by Kartell’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A man looks at an armchair, a creation by Poltrona Frau’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
People walk at the entrance of “Giro Giro Tondo design for children” exhibition, at the Triennale museum, in Milan, Italy, Monday, April 3, 2017. The Milan Design week is taking place in various locations across Milan from April 4 through 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A man walks at the entrance of “Giro Giro Tondo design for children” exhibition, at the Triennale museum, in Milan, Italy, Monday, April 3, 2017. The Milan Design week is taking place in various locations across Milan from April 4 through 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A woman looks at bookshelves, a creation by Cassina’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Monday, April 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
The installation ‘Augmented Surface’ created by designers Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel is displayed at the Milan Universita’ degli Studi, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The installation ‘Kochu’, created by designer Luca Trazzi, is displayed at the Milan Universita’ degli Studi, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A lamp, a creation by Pierre Cardin, is displayed during his exhibition ‘Les Cultures Utilitaires’ at the Galleria Sozzani, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A woman takes a picture of a creation by Melissa’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A woman looks at creations by Kartell’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Visitors watch the ‘IQOS’ project pathfinder visual installation, by artist Quayola, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A woman jokes with her son sitting on big chairs by ‘Casa Stokke’ design company, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A woman takes a ball as she visits an installation called “New Spring” by Studio Swine for Cos’ furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. It is a multi-sensory installation. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A man enters to visit an installation called “Pyrae” by Salviati’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A visitor walks at the entrance of the ‘Corian Cabana Club’ interior design and decorative art exhibition, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Visitors takes selfies at the entrance of the ‘Corian Cabana Club’ interior design and decorative art exhibition, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A woman looks closely at creations by Maarten Baas’ furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A woman looks creations by Maarten Baas’ furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A woman looks at creations by Maarten Baas’ furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
People look creations by Lee Broom’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
People looks an installation called “Strata” by Salviati’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
People looks an installation called “Strata” by Salviati’s furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
People visit an installation called “New Spring” by Studio Swine for Cos’ furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 6, 2017. It is a multi-sensory installation. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
The garden architecture creation ‘Pergola’, by designers Alessandro and Francesco Mendini, is displayed at the Milan Universita’ degli Studi, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The installation ‘Augmented Surface’, created by designers Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel, is displayed at the Milan Universita’ degli Studi, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The installation ‘Spyre’, a creation by designer Ron Arad, is displayed at the Milan Universita’ deli Studi, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The lamps ‘Flow’, a creation by Israeli born artist Dan Yeffet are displayed at the Milan Institute of the Blind, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The installation ‘Kochu’ created by designer Luca Trazzi is displayed at the Milan Universita’ degli Studi, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The lamp ‘Flow’, a creation by Japanese artist Nao Tamura, is displayed at the Milan Institute of the Blind, part of the Design Fair exhibition, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Visitors look at a lamp, a creation by Pierre Cardin, during his exhibition ‘Les Cultures Utilitaires’ at the Galleria Sozzani, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
People look at a creation by Piuarch called “Flowerprint”, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A man walks next to creations by Flos’ furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A woman stands next to creations by Flos’ furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A man looks at creations by Flos’ furniture designers, part of the Design Fair exhibition in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)