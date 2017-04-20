Colombia slowly recovering from flooding, mudslides
Flooding and mudslides in central Colombia have killed at least 11 people, the Red Cross said Wednesday, causing alarm in a country still recovering from mudslides that killed hundreds.
Matt Bracken 0 Comment The Baltimore Sun Colombia, flooding, mudslides, weather
