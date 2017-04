Brown bear rescue in Ukraine

Brown bears play in a shelter for bears rescued from circuses and private restaurants of Ukraine, near Zhytomyr, some 150 km west of Kiev, on March 24, 2017.

Tortured for years by human hands these mighty animals got a chance to start it all over again in a shelter near the city of Zhytomyr, in the northwest of the country. Opened in 2012 by international animal charity Four Paws, the rescue centre soon became one of the biggest sights of the region.