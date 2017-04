A look inside the Central School of Ballet in London

14 Photos

The full-time Central School of Ballet in London offers a three-year course for 16- to 19-year-olds from Britain and around the world, with students going on to have careers in classical ballet, contemporary dance and musical theatre. In the final year, students join the school’s graduate touring company, Ballet Central, and work towards obtaining the BA (Hons) degree in Professional Dance and Performance.