2017 Pacific Pole Championships in Los Angeles

16 Photos

Dancers competed in the 2017 Pacific Pole Championships at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on April 9, 2017. Combining dance and acrobatics, pole dancing, originally entertainment in strip clubs, soon became mainstream as a form of exercise and expression. Competitions are now held in countries throughout the world, and pole dancing has a participant level estimated at over 30,000 in the US.