The Boys of Spring

30 Photos

Photos and text by Karl Merton Ferron



While most consider baseball “entertainment,” dozens of men have been exercising, dieting and training daily for their profession, hoping to get their foot in the door to be part of the 40-man roster on the Baltimore Orioles. The locals lay claim to the same edict of Baltimoreans: if you don’t like the weather, wait fifteen minutes. But throughout much of spring training in Sarasota, the pleasant weather beckons Baltimore Orioles fans to migrate for several days of Bird-watching with drinks and hotdogs. The forty chosen athletes of 2017’s Orioles are scheduled to play the season opener, hosting the Toronto Blue Jays April 3.