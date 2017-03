Tapestries at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York

Experts at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York just spent 16 years sprucing up its super-size wall hangings with a labor-intensive process that uses dental probes, tweezers and other tools. Now the historic house of worship is inviting the public to enjoy the fruits of its labors. An exhibit called “The Barberini Tapestries, Scenes from the Life of Christ” runs through June 25.