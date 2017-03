South Koreans react to removal of president Park Geun-hye

Park will be permanently removed from the South Korean office and the nation will need to hold a presidential election within 60 days.

The nation’s parliament impeached Park in December for allegedly including her confidante Choi Soon-sil in state affairs and colluding to take bribes from South Korean conglomerates.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment decision on Thursday.