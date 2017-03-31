Maryland Governor’s Cup Taekwondo Championship

20 Photos

Photos and text by Kenneth K. Lam

Gov. Larry Hogan declared “Taekwondo Day” on April 5, 2016 to honor the martial art form developed in the home country of his Korea-born wife Yumi.

This past Saturday, over 500 competed in the First Maryland Governor’s Cup Taekwondo Championship hosted by the Maryland State Taekwondo Association at the APGFCU Arena Harford Community College. Competitors from age 3 to over 60 and from as far as Maine, competed in forms, board breaking and sparring during a full day of contests.

There were also cultural performances of drums and Korean Court Dance followed by the visual treat of choreographed high-octane Taekwondo demonstration by the Korean Kukkiwon team featuring high-flying fighters breaking boards over 15-feet in the air.

Gov. Hogan, who was award a honorary ninth-degree Taekwondo black belt during a visit to Korean, commented that he did not want any of the eighth-degree people trying to challenge him at the competition.

All proceeds from the championship will be donated to the Children’s Cancer Foundation (CCF).