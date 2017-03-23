Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in United Arab Emirates

Arabian Oryx are seen at the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Um al-Zamool, near the United Arab Emirates’ border with Saudi Arabia on March 23, 2017. The sanctuary stretches over an estimated area of 8,900 square kilometers and currently hosts nearly 155 of the species, which were reintroduced into the its natural habitat in the UAE in a five-year conservation plan launched by UAE’s late ruler Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, after fears of their extinction.