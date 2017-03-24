20,000 evacuated after Ukraine military ammunitions depot catches fire

One of Ukraine’s largest ammunition depots caught fire Thursday, sending large-caliber artillery rounds flying around the region.

Around 20,000 were evacuated in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region near the border with Russia. A 25-mile area around the depot has been closed for flights.

There was a fire at the same arsenal in 2015, but the military managed to quickly put it out before munitions detonated. The depot held about 138,000 metric tons of ordnance.