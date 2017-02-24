Portraits from North Korea

In this photo taken on February 18, 2017, a woman stands between sewing machines at a facility described to AFP as the ‘Pyongyang Bag Factory’ in Pyongyang. / (AFP Photo/Ed Jones)
In this photo taken on February 21, 2017, shooting instructor Kim Su-Ryon poses for a portrait at the Meari Shooting Range in Pyongyang.
Kim is holding a ‘Paektusan’ target pistol, gifted by late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung. Visitors to the range can pay 10 USD to shoot ten rounds. / (AFP Photo/Ed Jones)
In this photo taken on February 16, 2017, Kim Su-Min, 11, poses for a portrait before offering flowers to the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-Sung (top L) and Kim Jong-Il (top R) at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang.
Kim Su-Min was observing the anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, a public holiday known as the ‘Day of the Shining Star’, during which residents of Pyongyang leave flowers at the feet of the statue. / (AFP Photo/Ed Jones)
In this photo taken on February 21, 2017, Kim Sun-Ok, 27, poses for a portrait at the Kim Jong-Suk silk mill in Pyongyang.
A regular fixture on the itineraries of foreign journalists and tourists, the Kim Jong-Suk silk mill employs a workforce of 1600 and is named after the grandmother of current North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. / (AFP Photo/Ed Jones)
In this photo taken on February 15, 2017, figure skaters Nam Yong-Myong (L) and Choe Min pose for a portrait in Pyongyang.
The skaters were performing at the Paektusan Prize international figure skating festival. / (AFP Photo/Ed Jones)
In this photo taken on February 22, 2017, Kim Jin-Hyang, 21, poses for a portrait at the Kim Jong-Suk textile mill in Pyongyang.
A regular fixture on the itineraries of foreign journalists and tourists, the Kim Jong-Suk textile mill is named after the grandmother of current North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. / (AFP Photo/Ed Jones)
In this photo taken on February 19, 2017, Pak Han-Song, 11, poses for a portrait on a beginner’s slope at the Masikryong, or Masik Pass, ski resort near Wonsan.
AFP was told that Pak was a member of a youth ski camp. The Masik resort was opened in 2013. A price list at the ticket desk advertises a cost of 80 USD for a one-day lift pass and ski hire for foreign tourists, while North Koreans can expect to pay the equivalent of around 40 USD. / (AFP Photo/Ed Jones)
In this photo taken on February 20, 2017, Kim Chol-Nam, 30, poses for a portrait at the ski hire desk where he works at the Masikryong, or Masik Pass, ski resort near Wonsan.
The resort was opened in 2013. A price list at the ticket desk advertises a cost of 80 US dollars for a one-day lift pass and ski hire for foreign tourists, while North Koreans can expect to pay the equivalent of around 40 US dollars. / (AFP Photo/Ed Jones)
In this photo taken on February 21, 2017, Ri Jong-Sun, 25, poses for a portrait at the Kim Jong-Suk silk mill in Pyongyang.
A regular fixture on the itineraries of foreign journalists and tourists, the Kim Jong-Suk silk mill employs a workforce of 1600 and is named after the grandmother of current North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. / (AFP Photo/Ed Jones)
In this photo taken on February 21, 2017, Ri Yong-Hwa, 23, poses for a portrait in a classroom at the Kim Jong-Suk silk mill in Pyongyang.
A regular fixture on the itineraries of foreign journalists and tourists, the Kim Jong-Suk textile mill is named after the grandmother of current North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. / (AFP Photo/Ed Jones)