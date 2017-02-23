Meet the prettiest cows in Germany
The 44th edition of the “Schau der Besten” (Show of the Best) dairy cow beauty pageant takes place February 23, 2017 in Verden an der Aller, northwestern Germany. About 200 cows compete in 18 different categories.
