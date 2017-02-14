Celebrating Valentine’s Day in China

Photos of couples celebrating Valentine’s Day throughout China.
Two friends take a selfie next to a heart-shaped sign that reads “to keep love” on Valentine’s Day in Beijing on February 14, 2017. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
A couple walks at a shopping mall on Valentine’s Day in Beijing on February 14, 2017. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
A love lock attached by a couple is seen at a shopping mall on Valentine’s Day in Beijing on February 14, 2017. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
A love lock attached by a couple a few minutes before, reads “Yan love Jimmy” at a shopping mall on Valentine’s Day in Beijing on February 14, 2017. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
Chinese couples kiss as they lie on a glass bridge during a kissing contest on Valentine’s Day in Pingjiang, central China’s Hunan province on February 14, 2017. (AFP/Getty Images)
Chinese couples kiss as they stand on a glass bridge during a kissing contest on Valentine’s Day in Pingjiang, central China’s Hunan province on February 14, 2017. (AFP/Getty Images)
A couple write on a heart-shaped sticker at a shopping mall on Valentine’s Day in Beijing on February 14, 2017. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
A couple kiss as they walk around a shopping mall on Valentine’s Day in Beijing on February 14, 2017. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
A pedestrian walks through a floral display during Valentine’s Day on a street in Beijing on February 14, 2017.
A Pakistani court has banned public celebrations of Valentine’s Day in the capital Islamabad while Indonesian students plan to spurn the event, as the festival of love gets a chilly reception in parts of Asia. (FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
A Chinese couple kiss as they stand on a glass bridge during a kissing contest on Valentine’s Day in Pingjiang, central China’s Hunan province on February 14, 2017. (AFP/Getty Images)
A Chinese couple kiss as they stand on a glass bridge during a kissing contest on Valentine’s Day in Pingjiang, central China’s Hunan province on February 14, 2017. (AFP/Getty Images)
A woman holds flowers as she stands on a footbridge during Valentine’s Day on a street in Beijing on February 14, 2017.
A pedestrian holds flowers as he walks during Valentine’s Day on a footbridge in Beijing on February 14, 2017.
A woman poses in the middle of a display of lit flowers during Valentine’s Day on a street in Beijing on February 14, 2017.
This photo taken on February 13, 2017 shows a Chinese couple posing for photographs with a rooster lantern display in Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang province. (AFP/Getty Images)
A pedestrian holds a heart-shaped balloon as she walks during Valentine’s Day on a street in Beijing on February 14, 2017.
Pedestrians buy flowers from a vendor during Valentine’s Day on a street in Beijing on February 14, 2017.
A man, carries a heart-shaped balloon as is distributes promotional material for a shop while walking during Valentine’s Day on a street in Beijing on February 14, 2017.
A vendor holds a bunch of flowers to sell on the street on Valentine’s Day in Beijing on February 14, 2017. (FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images)