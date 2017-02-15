Photos from the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
A great Dane waits its turn in the ring during the working group competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
A Saint Bernard eyes a treat as it follows its handler around the ring during the working class competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
A Dandie Dinmont terrier competes with the terrier group during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Handler Diego Garcia lifts up boxer Devlin after she won the working group competition during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Fans watch as dogs compete during the Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Handler and co-owner Kent Boyles guides Rumor, a German shepherd who later won Best in Show, at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
A handler celebrates after Devlin, a boxer, won the working group during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Rumor, a German shepherd, looks down at her ribbons after winning Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Rumor, a German shepherd, poses for photos after winning Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Rumor, a German shepherd, poses for photos after winning Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, early Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Chuckie, a Pekingese, competes during Best in Show, as seen on a video screen at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Chuckie, a Pekingese, walks behind his handler during the Best in Show competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Adrian, an Irish setter, competes in Best in Show during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Aftin, a miniature poodle, takes a lap around the ring with her handler during the Best in Show competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
A handler poses for photographs with Rumor, a German shepherd, after Rumor won Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Tanner, a Norwich terrier, is examined by a judge during the terrier group competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
A judge examines a Skye terrier during the terrier group competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Tanner, a Norwich terrier, jogs through the ring during the terrier group competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
A handler guides a Saint Bernard around the ring during the working group competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
A Komondor struts around the ring during the working group competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)