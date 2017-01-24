Ban on makeshift fishing boats in Myanmar

Rohingya fishermen sell fish caught from makeshift rafts made from recycled plastic containers in Maungdaw, western Rakhine state, Myanmar. Their usual, sturdy fishing boats were outlawed three months ago when Myanmar authorities launched a sweeping and violent counter-insurgency campaign in Rakhine state, home to the long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority. The ban on fishing boats — meant to prevent insurgents from entering or leaving the country by sea — is just one small provision in the wider crackdown, in which authorities have been accused of widespread abuses.