Baby elephant ‘Clear Sky’ learns to walk again — in water

24 Photos

After losing part of her left foot in a snare in Thailand, baby elephant ‘Clear Sky’ is now learning to walk again — in water. The six-month-old is the first elephant to receive hydrotherapy at an animal hospital in Chonburi province, a few hours from Bangkok. The goal is to strengthen the withered muscles in her front leg, which was wounded three months ago in an animal trap laid by villagers to protect their crops.