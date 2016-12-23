Zoo animals open their Christmas presents

A picture taken on December 23, 2016 shows a Sumatran tiger next to a wrapped package filled with food as a Christmas gift at the zoo of La Fleche, western France, on December 23, 2016. / (AFP Photo/Jean-francois Monier)
A picture taken on December 23, 2016 shows a Sumatran tiger trying to open a wrapped package filled with food as a Christmas gift at the zoo of La Fleche, western France, on December 23, 2016. / (AFP Photo/Jean-francois Monier)
A chimpanzee opens a Christmas present at the ‘Christmas with the Chimps’ event at Lion Country Safari in West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 22, 2016.
Lion Country Safari, America’s first cageless zoo, has held the annual event for over 20 years with Santa Claus leaving presents and treats for the chimps. / (AFP Photo/Rhona Wise)
A chimpanzee opens a Christmas present at the ‘Christmas with the Chimps’ event at Lion Country Safari in West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 22, 2016.
A female lion jumps after a Christmas ball filled with food at the Hagenbeck zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
Female brown bears Smilla, top, Alma, left, and Frida peer out of their compound at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Roland Weihrauch/dpa via AP)
Brown bear Smilla (R) and Frida look closely at a Christmas tree on December 23, 2016, at the Zoo in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, as gift packages filled with beef lie beside the tree. / (AFP Photo/Dpa / )
A tiger tries to unwrap a cardboard box containing chicken meat it received as Christmas gift in the zoo in Veszprem, 108 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Boglarka Bodnar/MTI via AP)
Squirrel monkeys trie to open a wrapped package filled with food as a Christmas gift at the zoo of La Fleche, western France, on December 23, 2016. / (AFP Photo/Jean-francois Monier)
A squirrel monkey tries to open a wrapped package filled with food as a Christmas gift at the zoo of La Fleche, western France, on December 23, 2016. / (AFP Photo/Jean-francois Monier)
All I want for Christmas is a “bloodsicle.” Tamara, one of the Minnesota Zoo’s Amur leopards receives a frozen block of horse blood, painted in holiday colors. She licked it, smacked it and tried to chew it down. (Glen Stubbe/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Singapore Zoo’s senior polar bear Inuka tosses away a lettuce leaf from under a salmon, presented to him as a gift in celebration of his 26th birthday at the Singapore Zoo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Singapore. Inuka was born on Dec. 26, 1990 and is currently on a special senior animal care programme. Health checks in the last few years showed age-related conditions like arthritis and dental issues, which the Singapore Zoo veterinary team is closely monitoring. The 26-year-old polar bear in human years would be in his 70s. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Meerkats examine a Christmas gift filled with mealworms on December 20, 2016 at the zoo in Hanover, central Germany. / (AFP Photo/Dpa / )
Chobby, one of the Minnesota Zoo’s Amur leopards, was more interested in feeling pine needles on his tongue than in the fresh poultry in the wrapped presents under the decorated tree. (Glen Stubbe/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
A polar bear tries to open a wrapped package filled with food as a Christmas gift at the zoo in La Fleche, western France, on December 23, 2016. / (AFP Photo/Jean-francois Monier)
A polar bear eats a treat as a Christmas gift at the zoo of La Fleche, western France, on December 23, 2016.
/ (AFP Photo/Jean-francois Monier)
A lion carries a Christmas parcel thats was filled with food at the Hagenbeck zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)