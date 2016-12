From the vault: Santa around the Baltimore area

Santa Claus has graced the pages of the Baltimore Sun many times over the years. Looking at the photos as a whole, there are a couple of constants we can draw about the jolly elf.

• Santa likes to make an entrance – sometimes by motorcycle, helicopter, boat or train.

• Even Santa has the occasional bad beard day.

• Not every child is keen to sit on Santa’s lap – those that don’t, really don’t.