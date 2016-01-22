Baltimore’s biggest snow storms

38 Photos

Text by Scott Dance

With two feet or more of snow predicted, this weekend’s blizzard will likely rank Baltimore’s biggest winter storms. The so-called “Knickerbocker” storm of 1922 dropped 26.5 inches of snow in Baltimore and killed 98 people when it collapsed the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington, D.C. It was expected to surpass the 21.3 inches that fell during the “Great Arctic Outbreak” of 1899. It will be hard to ever top the back-to-back storms of “Snowmageddon” in February 2010 were, with a combined 44.5 inches of snowfall over five days.