From the vault: Remembering ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’
A look back at the Ringling Bros. circus, which first came to Baltimore in 1898.
Christina Tkacik 0 Comment From the Vault
Quinn Kelley 0 Comment Nation biden, Obama, Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called “the finest vice president we have ever seen.” The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civil honor.
Jerry Jackson 0 Comment The Baltimore Sun Barack Obama, first lady, Michelle Obama, president
Whether it was visiting a classroom in Baltimore, attending a bill-signing ceremony in Annapolis or watching an Army-Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium, Barack and Michelle Obama found plenty of occasions to visit Maryland over the past eight years.
Before the Obamas leave The White House next week, The Sun took a look back at the President and First Lady’s many trips to Charm City and its surrounding areas.
Quinn Kelley 0 Comment World disability, Haiti, horses, Port-au-Prince
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Judeley Hans Debel runs as fast as his prosthetic leg can take him when he arrives at a Haitian equestrian center. A riding session with his favorite horse is the highlight of his week.
Matt Bracken 0 Comment Africa Africa, Benin, festival, voodoo
Voodoo was officially declared a religion in Benin in 1996.Benin’s Voodoo Festival is held every year and is the West African country’s most vibrant and colorful event. It attracts thousands of devotees and tourists for a day filled with ritual dances and gin drinking.
Quinn Kelley 0 Comment Sports Alabama, Clemson, college football, Florida, football, NCAA, Tampa
The Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Matt Bracken 0 Comment The Baltimore Sun
For years, herder Gelegrash had a sideline bringing tourists to see a dinosaur skull hidden near the Flaming Cliffs in Mongolia’s Gobi desert. Then, one day, it was gone. It is one of thousands of ancient fossils that have disappeared from the country since American explorer Roy Chapman Andrews — supposedly the inspiration for the movie character Indiana Jones — discovered dinosaur eggs there nearly a century ago.
Matt Bracken 0 Comment The Baltimore Sun ice baths, Japan, Tokyo, winter
Japanese bathers pray for the healthy new year while dipping in a cold water tub with blocks of ice at a park adjacent to Teppozu Inari Shinto Shrine during a winter ritual in Tokyo, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. About 100 people gathered for the mid-winter event to pray for their healthy new year and displayed their perseverance.
Christina Tkacik 0 Comment World
Many Orthodox Christians in the Middle East, Russia continue to follow the Julian calendar, several centuries after the West switched to today’s Gregorian calendar. For these Christians, Christmas Day is January 7.
Quinn Kelley 0 Comment Sports Bolivia, Dakar, Dakar Rally, off-road racing, South America
Photos from Stage 4 of the Dakar 2017, an off-road racing rally, in Bolivia.