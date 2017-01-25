12 Photos

A sign held aloft by Charissa Afshar, 58, of Denver, CO, at the Women’s March on Washington, said simply, “So much wrong. So little cardboard.” Many protesters who came to the Women’s March on Washington, and other demonstrations held the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, were not restrained in expressing their views. Colorful signs were everywhere, with pointed messages countering Trump’s campaign statements, his goals, and the election outcome. Sexism and reproductive rights dominated, but the messages espoused a wide array of progressive ideals, particularly concerns about hate speech, fascism and the future of democracy and the world. Even a Trump supporter, Mercedes Mejia of Fort Myers, FL, said, “I absolutely support protesting for your views.” Here are some of the voices from the Women’s March on Washington.

