Transfer of power: Past Sun covers of presidential inaugurations
Look through past Baltimore Sun front pages of presidential inaugurations and transfers of power.
Thousands turn out in Washington for the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States.
Getty: Security is tight in the nation’s capital on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Washington and the entire nation are preparing for the transfer of the United States presidency as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president January 20.
Up to 30 people were feared to have died after an Italian mountain Hotel Rigopiano was engulfed by a powerful avalanche in the earthquake-ravaged centre of the country. Italy’s Civil Protection agency confirmed the Hotel Rigopiano had been engulfed by a six-feet high wall of snow and that emergency services were struggling to get ambulances and diggers to the site.
Revelers dressed as demons called “Dimonis” take part in a “Correfoc” or “run with fire” party during traditional celebrations in honor of Saint Anthony in Muro village in the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, Spain. Mixing pagan and religious traditions from medieval times, the fire and demon festivals are held in towns across the island of Mallorca each Jan. 16-17 to celebrate the day of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of animals.
Brazilian authorities said Wednesday they are deploying 1,000 troops to “clean out” arms and cellphones from restive prisons while police moved to end a deadly gang face-off in the Alcacuz Penitentiary Center.
The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum in Gettysburg, Pa. closed in November. The shuttered museum that featured wax figures of all 44 U.S. presidents and their first ladies displayed the figures before auctioning them off on Jan. 14, 2017.
Photos from the women’s competitions of the Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, southern Germany.
A look back at the Ringling Bros. circus, which first came to Baltimore in 1898.
President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called “the finest vice president we have ever seen.” The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civil honor.