Professionals and amateurs on four and two wheels are about a quarter of the way through the 2017 running of the Dakar Rally, a grueling — and, over the course of its 39-year history, sometimes deadly — off-road endurance race. Originally run from France to Senegal, the race, inspired by a rider in a traditional rally who got lost in the desert, was moved to South America eight years ago due to security concerns. This year’s rally started Monday in Asuncion, Paraguay, and is scheduled to finish Jan. 14 in Buenos Aires.

