Protesting Trump’s travel restrictions at airports around the U.S.
At airports in California, New England and elsewhere, protestors gathered to demonstrate opposition to the new immigration ban issued by President Donald Trump.
Christina Tkacik 0 Comment Americas, The Baltimore Sun Donald Trump, travel ban
Quinn Kelley 0 Comment Sports European Figure Skating Championships, figure skating
The European Figure Skating Championships take place in Ostrava, Czech Republic from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29.
Lloyd Fox 0 Comment The Baltimore Sun
Special Olympics Maryland hosts the 21st Annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge and PlungeFest.
Jin Kim 0 Comment NASA apollo 1, astronauts, NASA, space travel
On Jan. 27, 1967, Apollo 1 crew members Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee lost their lives in a flash fire while rehearsing the launch.
After keeping the command module locked up for 50 years, NASA put the burned capsule on public display at the Kennedy Space Center as a tribute to the astronauts.
Christina Tkacik 0 Comment The Baltimore Sun Baltimore, NYPL, stereoscope
Long before the world’s first 3D movie was the stereoscope, a device that juxtaposed two pictures of the same object, making them appear to pop at the viewer.
Quinn Kelley 0 Comment Entertainment Mary Tyler Moore
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore, who delighted a generation of Americans with her energetic comic performances, died January 25, 2017 after suffering years of ill health, according to US media reports. She was 80. Moore’s eponymous sitcom ran for seven seasons in the 1970s and was named by Time Magazine as one of 17 shows that “changed television.” She had been battling diabetes for years and underwent brain surgery in 2011. She was suffering from “a number of health problems” and died in hospital in Connecticut, celebrity news website TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported.
Matt Bracken 0 Comment The Baltimore Sun exercises, military, South Korea, winter
Marines from South Korea and U.S. are participating in the four-week winter combined exercise in South Korea.
Quinn Kelley 0 Comment Eurasia, World China, Lunar New Year, Myanmar, Spring Festival, Thailand, Vietnam, Year of the Rooster
The Lunar New Year, known locally as the Spring Festival, falls on January 28 this year and marks the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese calendar.
Matt Bracken 0 Comment The Baltimore Sun boats, fishing, Myanmar
Rohingya fishermen sell fish caught from makeshift rafts made from recycled plastic containers in Maungdaw, western Rakhine state, Myanmar. Their usual, sturdy fishing boats were outlawed three months ago when Myanmar authorities launched a sweeping and violent counter-insurgency campaign in Rakhine state, home to the long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority. The ban on fishing boats — meant to prevent insurgents from entering or leaving the country by sea — is just one small provision in the wider crackdown, in which authorities have been accused of widespread abuses.
Christina Tkacik 0 Comment The Baltimore Sun
In the midst of snow and rubble, hope in the form of three fluffy white puppies. The trio was found in an air pocket from an avalanche that hit a hotel in the Italian Alps. Fireman Fabio Jerman called them “an important sign of life which gives us hope,” AFP reports.